Company News for May 23, 2025

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s ( URBN ) shares jumped 22.8% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.16, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81.

Shares of Snowflake Inc. ( SNOW ) climbed 13.4% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $0.24, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22.

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s ( RL ) shares rose 1.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.27, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc. ( AAP ) soared 57% after posting first-quarter 2025 adjusted loss share of $0.22, narrower-than- the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.81.

