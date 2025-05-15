Company News for May 15, 2025

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ( ARCO ) tumbled 5.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share.

Dynatrace, Inc.’s ( DT ) shares jumped 5.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share.

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. ( EXEL ) surged 20.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.62 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share.

Alcon Inc.’s ( ALC ) shares plummeted 6.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.73 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share.

