Company News for May 12, 2025

Shares of Enbridge Inc. ( ENB ) rose 0.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s ( PAA ) shares declined 3% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.39 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ( ANIK ) plummeted 21% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 loss of $0.06 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share.

Gogo Inc.’s ( GOGO ) shares surged 45.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.