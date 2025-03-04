Company News for Mar 4, 2025

California Resources Corp.’s ( CRC ) shares plummeted 11.7% after posting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.91, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34.

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. ( TGTX ) jumped 14.4% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.15, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08.

Nomad Foods Ltd.’s ( NOMD ) shares surged 5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.45, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39.

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. ( BHVN ) plunged 13.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted loss per share of $1.85, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $1.56.

