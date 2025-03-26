Company News for Mar 26, 2025

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( MKC ) fell 0.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share.

Core & Main, Inc.’s ( CNM ) shares declined 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.33 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share.

Shares of KB Home ( KBH ) tumbled 5.2% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.49 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 per share.

Oklo Inc.’s ( OKLO ) shares plummeted 6.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 loss of $0.09 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08 per share.

