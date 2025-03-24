Company News for Mar 24, 2025

Shares of NIO Inc. ( NIO ) declined 4.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 loss of $0.47 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.33 per share.

Planet Labs PBC’s ( PL ) shares tumbled 10.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 loss of $0.08 per share wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( CLF ) fell 1.2% on reports that the steel producer will temporarily idle two factories which will result in hundreds of job losses.

NIKE, Inc.’s ( NKE ) shares plunged 5.5% after the company said that it expects sales to fall by double digits in the current quarter.

