Company News for Mar 20, 2025

Shares of Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) rose 4.7% after gaining a California permit for ride-hailing services, according to a Bloomberg report.

General Mills, Inc. ( GIS ) shares fell 2.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $4.84 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.28%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( GILD ) shares fell 2.5% following a Wall Street Journal report that the Trump administration may cut funding for domestic HIV prevention.

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. ( HQY ) plunged 17.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $ 0.71 per share.

