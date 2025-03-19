Company News for Mar 19, 2025

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT plunged 27.4% after the company reported a patient death linked to its Elevidys gene therapy, sparking safety concerns.

IHS Holding Limited IHS shares surged 13.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 73 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents per share.

Shares of Peabody Energy Corporation BTU shares rose 6.2% after President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he would authorize coal-based energy production.

Millrose Properties, Inc. MRP shares jumped 10.2% after the company declared a dividend and issued new guidance.

