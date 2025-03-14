Company News for Mar 14, 2025

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS soared 18.7% on fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24.

Shares of Intel Corporation INTC increased 14.6% on the announcement that it had appointed Lip-Bu Tan as its chief executive officer.

Shares of Dollar General Corporation DG jumped 6.8% on reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.68 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50.

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. PHR rose 6.9% on reporting fourth-quarter 2024 loss of 11 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents.

