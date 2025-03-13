Company News for Mar 13, 2025

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. PEP fell 2.7% on consumer staples emerging as the biggest losing sector of the session.

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO jumped 5.4% on reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $1.14 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.10 billion.

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. CXM soared 16.6% on reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 10 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 7 cents.

Shares of Intel Corporation INTC rose 4.6% on mega-cap tech stocks leading the gains made in the day.

