Company News for Mar 11, 2025

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX rose 2.4% on its cystic fibrosis drug Alyftrek getting approval in the United Kingdom.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA plummeted 15.4% on the broad-based stock market bloodbath.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA slid 5.1% on mega-cap growth stocks like tech sliding on recession fear.

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN plunged 17.6% on perceived Bitcoin weakness.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.