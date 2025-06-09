Company News for Jun 9, 2025

Manchester United plc’s ( MANU ) shares jumped 18.8% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted loss per share of $0.04, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.33.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. ( GIII ) plunged 18.7% after the company said it will incur around $135 million of additional expenditure due to tariffs and withdrew its fiscal 2026 outlook.

ABM Industries Inc.’s ( ABM ) shares tumbled 9.1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.86, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a cent.

Shares of lululemon athletica inc. ( LULU ) plummeted 19.8% after the company reduced its fiscal 2025 earnings guidance.

