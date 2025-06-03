Company News for Jun 3, 2025

Shares of The Campbell's Company ( CPB ) rose 0.6% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share.

Science Applications International Corporation’s ( SAIC ) shares plummeted 13.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share.

Shares of Moderna, Inc. ( MRNA ) gained 1.8% after the Food and Drug Administration approved its next-generation COVID vaccine for adults above 65 years.

General Motors Company’s ( GM ) shares declined 3.9% after Trump announced that he would double tariffs on steel by 50%.

