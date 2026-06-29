Company News for Jun 29, 2026

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation ( ON ) plummeted 23.7% after the company announced that it will acquire Synaptics Incorporated ( SYNA ) in an all-stock deal valued at nearly $7 billion.



ON SYNA Rocket Companies, Inc.’s ( RKT ) shares gained 1.5% after NASA said that the company will provide launch services for its two missions aimed at researching the Sun’s energy input into the Earth.



RKT Shares of Sandisk Corporation ( SNDK ) tumbled 10.5% on the broader tech decline.



SNDK Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s ( STX ) shares fell 12.2% on the broader tech decline.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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