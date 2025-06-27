Company News for Jun 27, 2025

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA ) rose 0.6% after the company reported third quarter of fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s ( MKC ) shares jumped 5.3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.69 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share.

Shares of Acuity Inc. ( AYI ) gained 5.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $5.12 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.42 per share.

Lindsay Corporation’s ( LNN ) shares increased 4.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 per share.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acuity, Inc. (AYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.