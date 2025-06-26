Stocks

Company News for Jun 26, 2025

June 26, 2025 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS) declined 5.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $4.56 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.60 billion. 
  • AeroVironment, Inc.’s (AVAV) soared 21.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.61 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 per share. 
  • Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) gained 2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share.
  • FedEx Corporation’s (FDX) shares fell 3.3% after the company’s earnings guidance for the current quarter fell shot of expectations. 

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvestingHow to Invest
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WOR
GIS
FDX
AVAV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.