Company News for Jun 26, 2025

Shares of General Mills, Inc. ( GIS ) declined 5.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $4.56 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.60 billion.

AeroVironment, Inc.’s ( AVAV ) soared 21.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.61 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 per share.

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. ( WOR ) gained 2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share.

FedEx Corporation’s ( FDX ) shares fell 3.3% after the company’s earnings guidance for the current quarter fell shot of expectations.

