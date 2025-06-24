Company News for Jun 24, 2025

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. ( FDS ) gained 3.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $585.5 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $581.34 million.

Northern Trust Corporation’s ( NTRS ) shares jumped 8% following a report that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ( BK ) has approached the bank showing interest in a merger between the two.

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. ( FI ) gained 4.4% after the company announced its plans to expand its presence in the stablecoin space.

Super Micro Computer, Inc.’s ( SMCI ) shares plummeted 9.8% after the AI-server maker announced a private offering of $2 billion five-year convertible bonds.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.