Company News for Jun 13, 2025

Oracle Corp. ( ORCL ) shares jumped 13.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.70, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL ) dropped 0.9% after the company’s Google Cloud faced significant global outage.

The Boeing Co. ( BA ) shares tumbled 4.8% following the crash of an 11-year-old Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner in India with 242 passengers on board.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S ( NVO ) rose 3% after the company said it plans to go ahead with late-stage trials for a next-generation obesity drug amycretin.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.