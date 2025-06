Company News for Jun 11, 2025

Core & Main Inc.’s ( CNM ) shares fell 2.1% after the company guided a flat full-year market condition due to uncertainty related to tariffs and other factors.

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc. ( UNFI ) plummeted 10.2% after the company provided a cautious outlook following the recent cyberattack.

The J. M. Smucker Co.’s ( SJM ) shares plunged 15.6% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $2,143.8 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,191 million.

Shares of Casey's General Stores Inc. ( CASY ) jumped 11.6% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.63, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.