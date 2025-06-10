Company News for Jun 10, 2025

VinFast Auto Ltd.’s ( VFS ) shares surged 4.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 revenues of $656.54 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $508.94 million.

Shares of Universal Health Services Inc. ( UHS ) tumbled 6.1% following its CEO’s statement that procedural volumes “have been slower to recover back to historical levels.”

IonQ Inc.’s ( IONQ ) shares rose 2.7% after the company plans to acquire the UK-based quantum computing startup Oxford Ionics for a consideration of nearly $1.1 billion.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. ( HOOD ) fell 2% after the company failed to enter into the S&P 500 Index.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

