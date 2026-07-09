Company News for July 9, 2026

Penguin Solutions Inc.’s ( PENG ) shares soared 25.1% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63 per share.

PENG Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. ( EPAC ) jumped 6.3% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share.

EPAC NVIDIA Corp.’s ( NVDA ) shares surged 3.7% following news that China may allow its major AI companies to purchase a limited number of H200 chips.

NVDA Shares of Carnival Corporation Ltd. ( CCL ) tumbled 3.9% following a spike in crude oil prices due to the escalation of the Middle East war.



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Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (PENG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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