Company News for July 8, 2026

Walmart Inc.’s ( WMT ) shares rose 0.8% after the company announced price cut of major products like ground beef and Coca-Cola.

WMT Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. ( CTSH ) rallied 6.2% after the company decided to expand its partnership with Google Cloud for enterprise adoption of Gemini AI.

CTSH Rivian Automotive Inc.’s ( RIVN ) shares plunged 18.1% after the company decided to sell 75 million shares of its Class A common stock.

RIVN Shares of Fiserv Inc. ( FISV ) gained 1.8% following news that the company is in talks with giant banks to sell its payments infrastructure business handling debit card transactions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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