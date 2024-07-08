Company News for July 8, 2024

Shares of Macy's M surged 9.5% after a report indicated that Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital raised their bid to buy the department store chain for about $6.9 billion.

Li Auto LI shares fell 1.3% after European regulators announced higher tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

Baxter International Inc. BAX shares rose 5.3% on news that The Carlyle Group Inc. CG is in exclusive talks to acquire its kidney care spinoff Vantive for over $4 billion, including debt.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD rose 4.9% because New Street Research named it a top pick among AI stocks.

