Company News for July 7, 2026

- O'Reilly Automotive Inc.’s (ORLY) shares tumbled 6.7% following news that the company has offered a over $10 billion cash bid to buy the auto-parts business of Genuine Parts Co. (GPC).
- Shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) rallied 3.7% after the company and Apple Inc. (AAPL) extended their existing deal through 2031 to develop and supply a range of custom chips.
- Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT) shares fell 1% after the company decided to retrench 2.1% or 4,800 of its workers.
- Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) surged 4.4% after President Donald Trump promoted its computers from the White House while ringing the opening bell of NYSE and Nasdaq.
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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
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