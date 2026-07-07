Company News for July 7, 2026

O'Reilly Automotive Inc.’s ( ORLY ) shares tumbled 6.7% following news that the company has offered a over $10 billion cash bid to buy the auto-parts business of Genuine Parts Co. ( GPC ).

ORLY GPC Shares of Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO ) rallied 3.7% after the company and Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) extended their existing deal through 2031 to develop and supply a range of custom chips.

AVGO AAPL Microsoft Corp.’s ( MSFT ) shares fell 1% after the company decided to retrench 2.1% or 4,800 of its workers.

MSFT Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL ) surged 4.4% after President Donald Trump promoted its computers from the White House while ringing the opening bell of NYSE and Nasdaq.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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