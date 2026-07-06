Company News for July 6, 2026

Netflix Inc.’s ( NFLX ) shares advanced 4.7% following reports that the company is not going to offer a bid for acquiring NBCUniversal anytime soon.



NFLX Shares of Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL ) fell 0.4% after Google lost a 4.1 billion euros ($4.67 billion) European antitrust case.



GOOGL AeroVironment Inc.’s ( AVAV ) shares jumped 10.7% after the defense technology company won a $500 million contract from the U.S. Army.



AVAV Shares of Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) surged 4.8% following a report that the global technology behemoth plans to introduce five new models of iPhone.





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.