Company News for July 28, 2026

- Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) gained 2.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.8 per share.
- Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s (HOPE) shares rose 2.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.27 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share.
- Shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) jumped 3.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.13 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share.
- HBT Financial, Inc.’s (HBT) shares increased 3.9% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $0.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74 per share.
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Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
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