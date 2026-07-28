Stocks

Company News for July 28, 2026

July 28, 2026 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) gained 2.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.8 per share.
  • Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s (HOPE) shares rose 2.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.27 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share. 
  • Shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) jumped 3.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.13 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share.
  • HBT Financial, Inc.’s (HBT) shares increased 3.9% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $0.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74 per share. 

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Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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LKFN
ENSG
HOPE
HBT

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