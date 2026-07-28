Company News for July 28, 2026

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. ( ENSG ) gained 2.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.8 per share.

ENSG Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s ( HOPE ) shares rose 2.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.27 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share.

HOPE Shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation ( LKFN ) jumped 3.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.13 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share.

LKFN HBT Financial, Inc.’s ( HBT ) shares increased 3.9% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $0.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74 per share.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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