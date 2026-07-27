Company News for July 27, 2026

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) jumped 5.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.3 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share.



VZ SLB N.V.’s ( SLB ) shares surged 11% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $0.55 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share.



SLB Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. ( LW ) gained 0.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.87 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62 per share.



LW Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s ( BAH ) first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings of $1.81 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 per share.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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SLB Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.