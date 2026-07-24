Company News for July 24, 2026

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s TMO shares jumped 8.7% after reporting second-quarter 2026 revenues of $11.99 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.68 billion.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA plunged 14.5% after reporting second-quarter 2026 earnings of 33 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents.

Union Pacific Corporation’s UNP shares gained 4% after reporting second-quarter 2026 revenues of $6.84 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.65 billion.

Shares of CSX Corporation CSX rose 5.8% after reporting second-quarter 2026 earnings of 54 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.