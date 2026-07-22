Company News for July 22, 2026

Novartis AG’s NVS shares grew 2.9% after reporting second-quarter 2026 revenues of $14.41 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.95 billion.

Shares of General Motors Company GM gained 4.9% after reporting second-quarter 2026 earnings of $3.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13.

Synchrony Financial’s SYF shares fell 1.6% after reporting second-quarter 2026 revenues of $4.61 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.66 billion.

Shares of 3M Company MMM rose 7.3% after reporting second-quarter 2026 earnings of $2.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Novartis AG (NVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Synchrony Financial (SYF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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