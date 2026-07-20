Company News for July 20, 2026

Shares of Vista Energy VIST rose 2.6% after reporting second-quarter 2026 revenues of $1.23 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion.

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV jumped 9.2% after reporting second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $10.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.31.

Chevron Corporation’s CVX shares rose 1.9% on energy emerging as the biggest gaining sector of the day.

Shares of Alcoa Corporation AA Inc. slid 6.1% after reporting second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33.

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Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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