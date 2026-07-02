Stocks

Company News for July 2, 2026

July 02, 2026 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS) jumped 8.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (MSM) shares gained 3.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.43 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share. 
  • Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) rose 6.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $4.53 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 per share.
  • UniFirst Corporation’s (UNF) shares advanced 0.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2026 earnings of $2.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 per share.

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MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unifirst Corporation (UNF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

GIS
FDS
MSM
UNF

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