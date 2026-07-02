Company News for July 2, 2026

Shares of General Mills, Inc. ( GIS ) jumped 8.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share.

GIS MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s ( MSM ) shares gained 3.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.43 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share.

MSM Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. ( FDS ) rose 6.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $4.53 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 per share.

FDS UniFirst Corporation’s ( UNF ) shares advanced 0.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2026 earnings of $2.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 per share.

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General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unifirst Corporation (UNF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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