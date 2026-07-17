Company News for July 17, 2026

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ( ASTS ) shares plunged 17% following the company's announcement of a $1 billion private placement of convertible senior notes due 2034, which raised concerns about potential future dilution.

ASTS AtaiBeckley Inc. ( ATAI ) shares soared 33.4% after the company agreed to be acquired by Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY ) in a $2.8 billion deal.

ATAI LLY U.S. Bancorp ( USB ) shares rose 1.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%.

USB Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ( CFG ) shares rose 4.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.3 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 per share.

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Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AtaiBeckley Inc (ATAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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