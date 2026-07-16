Company News for July 16, 2026

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL shares surged 17.2% after a Reuters report said that Stripe and Advent International are planning a $53 billion take-private acquisition of the company.

The Progressive Corporation PGR shares plunged 9.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $23.01 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.37%.

Cintas Corporation CTAS shares rose 4.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BNY shares rose 5.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $2.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 per share.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BNY (BNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.