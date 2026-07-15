Company News for July 15, 2026

FB Financial Corporation ( FBK ) shares rose after the company reported second-quarter 2026 revenues of $174.75 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.48%.

FBK Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ) shares surged 1.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share.

BAC JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) shares rose 2.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $6.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.59 per share.

JPM The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) shares surged 9% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $20.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.47 per share.

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The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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