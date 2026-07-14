Company News for July 14, 2026

MGM Resorts International MGM shares rose 0.8% after The Wall Street Journal reported private discussions between the company and board member Barry Diller.

Braiin Limited BRAI shares surged 16.6% after the company introduced Aria, an AI-powered agent for the real estate sector.

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM shares gained 4.1% after oil prices surged on renewed geopolitical tensions stemming from President Donald Trump's reinstatement of a blockade on Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares fell 3.5% amid a broader decline in the technology sector.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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