Company News for July 12, 2024

Citigroup Inc. ( C ) shares fell 1.9% after U.S. bank regulators fined the lender $136 million for regulatory violations.



Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) shares tumbled 8.4% after a report indicated that the unveiling of the EV maker's much-awaited self-driving robotaxi has been delayed by two months.



MicroStrategy Incorporated ( MSTR ) shares rose 4.1% after the company announced a 10-for-1 stock split.



Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ) dropped 4% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37.



