Company News for July 11, 2024

Shares of Intuit Inc. ( INTU ) fell 2.6% after the company announced it would cut 10% of its workforce to prioritize artificial intelligence efforts.

HubSpot, Inc. ( HUBS ) shares fell 12.1% after Bloomberg reported that Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG ) has decided to end its pursuit of acquiring the software company.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. ( LZ ) shares fell 25.4% after Chief Executive Officer Dan Wernikoff announced his departure from the company.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) rose 3.9%, following the announcement of its plans to acquire Finnish artificial intelligence company Silo AI in a $665 million deal.

