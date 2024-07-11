News & Insights

Company News for July 11, 2024

July 11, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

  • Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU) fell 2.6% after the company announced it would cut 10% of its workforce to prioritize artificial intelligence efforts.
  • HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) shares fell 12.1% after Bloomberg reported that Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has decided to end its pursuit of acquiring the software company. 
  • LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) shares fell 25.4% after Chief Executive Officer Dan Wernikoff announced his departure from the company.
  • Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) rose 3.9%, following the announcement of its plans to acquire Finnish artificial intelligence company Silo AI in a $665 million deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

