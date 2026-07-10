Company News for July 10, 2026

MARA Holdings Inc.’s ( MARA ) shares jumped 10% after the company entered into a deal with the synthetic renewable energy company HIF USA to acquire land in Matagorda County, Texas.

MARA Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. ( COST ) tumbled 4.2% after reporting decelerating June comparable sales growth.

COST Shares of The Simply Good Foods Co. ( SMPL ) rose 1.3% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35.

SMPL Levi Strauss & Co.’s ( LEVI ) shares fell 2.2% following disappointing earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2026.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.