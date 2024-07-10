Company News for July 10, 2024

Incyte ( INCY ) shares rose 4.4% after the company issued restricted stock units (RSUs) and stock options to new employees, signaling strong talent attraction and retention.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. ( LW ) shares fell 4.5% on news of a class-action lawsuit filed against the company, which produces frozen French fries and other potato products.

Shares of UiPath Inc. ( PATH ) fell 6.9% after the company announced plans to reduce about 10% of its global workforce by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Helen of Troy Limited ( HELE ) tumbled 27.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $416.85 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.59%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Incyte Corporation (INCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.