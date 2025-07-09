Company News for Jul 9, 2025

U.S-based copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX gained 2.5% on Trump’s tariff threats on imported copper.

Shares of Moderna, Inc. MRNA gained 8.8% on leading medical organizations filing a lawsuit against the government’s current COVID-19 vaccine policies.

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. NRG plunged 4.7% on utilities becoming the worst-affected sector of the day.

Hess Corporation’s HES shares rose 4.8% on energy emerging as the biggest winning sector of the day.

