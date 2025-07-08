Company News for Jul 8, 2025

Bunge Global SA’s BG stock fell 4.6% on fear that the grain trader becomes exposed in its cross-border agricultural shipments as a result of the Trump Tariff announcements.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation ON slid 3.5% on tech stocks having a bad session.

Shares of lululemon athletica inc. LULU plunged 4.1% on consumer discretionary becoming the worst-affected sector of the day.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s PEG shares rose 1.4% on utilities becoming the only S&P 500 sub-sector to close a winning session.

