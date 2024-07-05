Company News for Jul 5, 2024

Constellation Brands Inc.’s ( STZ ) shares tumbled 3.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $.2,661.8 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,672.36 million.

Shares of Paramount Global ( PARA ) jumped 6.9% following news that Shari Redstone's National Amusements entered into a preliminary deal to sell its controlling interest in the media giant to David Ellison's Skydance Media.

Shares of Humana Inc. ( HUM ) tanked 3.2% after a complaint filed a class-action lawsuit against the health insurer.

Microsoft Corp.’s ( MSFT ) shares rose 0.3% after the company agreed to pay $14.4 million to settle claims that it unfairly treated California employees for taking protected time off.

