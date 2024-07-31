Company News for Jul 31, 2024

Pfizer Inc.’s PFE shares rose 2.3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents.

The Procter & Gamble Company’s PG shares slid 4.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $20.5 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.7 billion.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s SFM shares soared 13.3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM declined 1.3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $22.2 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.1 billion.

