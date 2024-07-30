Company News for Jul 30, 2024

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s ON shares soared 11.5% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s AMG shares jumped 3.9% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $4.67 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.60.

Revvity, Inc.’s RVTY shares rose 9.1% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP declined 4.4% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $593.4 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $624.7 million.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.