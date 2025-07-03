Company News for Jul 3, 2025

The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s ( GBX ) shares soared 21.1% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.86, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86.

Shares of UniFirst Corp. ( UNF ) plummeted 10.2% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $610.78 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $613 million.

Centene Corp.’s ( CNC ) shares plunged 40.4% after it withdrew 2025 earnings guidance as data showed a significant drop in expected revenue from its health insurance plans.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. ( HOOD ) climbed 6.1% following speculation that the stock could soon be added in the S&P 500 Index.

