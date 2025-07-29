Company News for Jul 29, 2025

Fomento Economico Mexicano’s FMX shares lost 6.7% after reporting second-quarter 2025 earnings of 42 cents/share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents.

Shares of American Tower Corporation AMT fell 2.5% on real estate stocks losing out in the session.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s ARLP shares slid 1.7% after reporting second-quarter 2025 earnings of 55 cents/share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents.

Phillips 66’s PSX shares rose 2.2% on energy emerging as the biggest winning sector of the day.

