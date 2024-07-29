Company News for Jul 29, 2024

Norfolk Southern Corporation’s NSC shares jumped 10.9% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85.

Charter Communications, Inc.’s CHTR shares soared 16.6% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $8.49 per share, widely surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.55.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s CL shares rose 3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY soared 11.4% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $12.2 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.5 billion.

