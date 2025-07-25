Company News for Jul 25, 2025

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s ( LVS ) shares surged 4.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share.

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. ( TMUS ) climbed 5.8% after the company posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69 per share.

Waste Connections Inc.’s ( WCN ) shares gained 2.1% after reporting second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 per share.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. ( CMG ) plunged 13.3% after posting second-quarter 2025 revenues of $3.06 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.1 billion.

