Company News for Jul 25, 2024

NextEra Energy Inc.’s ( NEE ) shares climbed 4.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.96, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO ) surged 4.1% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $5.37, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.13.

Shares of General Dynamics Corp. ( GD ) tanked 3.3% after the company posted second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $3.26, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.30.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s ( LW ) shares plunged 28.2% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.78, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.