Company News for Jul 24, 2025

- AT&T Inc.’s (T) shares rose 1.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share.
- Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) jumped 9.1% after the company posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $5.36 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.22 per share.
- General Dynamics Corp.’s (GD) shares climbed 6.5% after reporting second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.74 per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.59 per share.
- Shares of Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) surged 4.5% after posting second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72 per share.
